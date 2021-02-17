Reedley College to begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Reedley College will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

Officials say staff from OptumServe will be administering 100 Pfizer vaccinations from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m., or while supplies last.

The number of daily vaccinations available will increase to 420 starting Saturday, from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m.

“We are proud to share Reedley College facilities for this critical process,” said Reedley College President Dr. Jerry Buckley. “Reedley College will be available to the Fresno County Department of Public Health and OptumServe for as long as needed to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations to our communities.”

Officials say you must have an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24, the clinic schedule will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Free parking will be available in Lot ‘D.’

To schedule an appoint click here – or call 1-877-218-0381.

