Recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 by Fresno County’s Dr. Rais Vohra

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Fresno County, Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra provided a list of recommendations during Tuesday’s briefing to slow the spread of the virus in the county.

They include:

1. Practice social distancing when you’re outside of your home.

2. Wear face coverings.

“At this point, I think it’s really hard to ignore the really good science that shows that masks work to slow the spread of infection and it’s really time for all of us to get behind the science,” Dr. Vohra said.

3. Get tested. You don’t have to have symptoms to get tested.

Dr. Vohra added that he recommends people to think about their situation at home and where they would quarantine if they had to.

“Chances are you’re going to be around someone who has this or you yourself may have it, it’s a real possibility here in Fresno County at this point,” he said.

4. When you’re out shopping for essential goods, be safe about it. Have only one person in the family go out to buy groceries. Wear a face covering.

“Try to be a good citizen when you’re out there. And be kind and compassionate to other shoppers who you never know, may have more medically fragile conditions than yourself,” he said.

5. Roll down windows when you’re in the car with someone. Open windows in house.

Dr. Vohra said that the risk of transmission while being outside is lower than being in closed doors, but he urged people to practice social distancing while outside.

6. Keep a contact diary.

Dr. Vohra said this will allow you to keep track of everyone you interacted with or every place you went to each day. This is helpful in case you get sick a couple of days later and need to remember who could have been exposed, he said.

“A contact diary actually forces you to really be mindful of where you are physically, where you went, how long you spent there,” he said. “If your contact diary is taking up pages and pages every day, then maybe you’re getting out and around too much, maybe you’re putting yourself at more risk that you need to be.”

7. If you don’t feel great, isolate. If you’re feeling under the weather, stay home.

“There’s really no reason for you to be out and about, especially if you’re feeling sick because that’s when you’re most contagious. So if you don’t feel great, isolate. That’s not just a good recommendation, that’s actually a health officer order,” Dr. Vohra said.

8. Clean up after yourself. Wipe down common spaces that you share in your household & workplace.

9. Stay in the present but lean into the future.

Dr. Vohra said that means to look at the data and science available right now and use it to the best of our ability to make rational decisions that will help us in the future.

“Ask yourself, ‘Hypothetically in 48 hours, if I start to get a sore throat or if I start to get a cough or if I start to get a phone call from somebody that I had lunch with today, that said you know what I have covid and you were one of my close contacts,’ how is that gonna play out for you?” he said.

“And more long term in the future, where do we want Fresno County to be a month from now? Where do we want Fresno County to be three months from now? These are all things that all of us really have to think about together,” he said.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.