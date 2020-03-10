Raisin Bargaining Association cancels its upcoming annual meeting due to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Raisin Bargaining Associaton has cancelled its annual meeting in Fresno as a health precaution, due to concerns over the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

The meeting was scheduled for Saturday at Pardini’s Banquet Hall.

In a statement on its website, the RBA says the decision was not an easy one to make.

“Due to the recent local cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the board felt the responsible thing to do would be to cancel the event. We do not want to unintentionally expose one of our elderly members to the virus and/or be in a situation where someone tests positive after the event and a potential quarantine of 400 people would then have to take place.”

