76 people test positive for COVID-19 in Kern County, Public Health Services say

by: Jason Kotowski

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 76 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kern County, according to figures provided Monday afternoon by public health officials.

Of the 76 confirmed cases, officials say 2 are among non-residents. There have been 2,456 tests, with 1,442 coming back negative. The results of 938 are pending.

Public Health Services says there has been one death attributed to coronavirus in Kern County.

