76 people test positive for COVID-19 in Kern County, Public Health Services say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 76 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kern County, according to figures provided Monday afternoon by public health officials.

Of the 76 confirmed cases, officials say 2 are among non-residents. There have been 2,456 tests, with 1,442 coming back negative. The results of 938 are pending.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Public Health Services says there has been one death attributed to coronavirus in Kern County.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.