Providers that paused Moderna lot COVID-19 vaccine can resume administering doses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Providers can resume the administration of a specific batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – after it was temporarily withdrawn due to possible allergic reactions, according to an announcement Wednesday by California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan.

State epidemiologists recommended the pause of distribution of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot 41L20A after health officials said those who received it appeared to experience a possible severe allergic reaction during the standard observation period.

Since then, officials say the County of San Diego Department of Public Health, the FDA, CDC, and manufacturer, and found no scientific basis to continue the pause. Providers that paused vaccine administration from Moderna Lot 41L20A can immediately resume.

“These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based,” Dr. Pan said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com