President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — President Trump says he is declaring Sunday, March 15 as a National Day of Prayer.

In a tweet the President said:

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…. ….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”

The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7.  Trump’s announcement came after he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

