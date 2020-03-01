President Trump announces new coronavirus screening procedures

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — President Donald Trump is announcing new screening procedures for coronavirus.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump said that in addition to screening travelers “prior to boarding” from certain designated high-risk countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in the United States.

It is not clear which passengers from which countries will receive this increased screening, but high-risk countries currently include: Italy, South Korea, Iran and China.

Based on CNN’s count using information confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health agencies there were more than 70 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the U.S. as of Sunday morning.

