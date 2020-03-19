Possible person-to-person COVID-19 transmission in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A possible person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 is being tested in Merced County, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

The announcement Thursday says an individual has shown symptoms of novel coronavirus after being exposed to another individual who tested positive.

According to officials, the Merced County Department of Public Health is issuing quarantine and isolation orders – as well as expanding the search for other potential cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.