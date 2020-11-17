Positive COVID-19 test for staff member at Mariposa County Unified School District

MARIPOSA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A staff member in the Office of the Mariposa County Unified School District tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out by the district on Sunday.
School officials say the district was notified on Saturday and the staff member is in self-quarantine. Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency contacted those who were possibly exposed.
The name of the person who tested positive was not released due to federal health privacy laws.
