Porterville Unified School District to provide meals for students during school closure

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville Unified School District will be providing breakfast and lunch “grab-and-go” meals at no cost for students in the school district.

The announcement comes following the planned school closures, set to begin Mar. 23 and continue until Apr. 14, in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

All school sites will provide meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Schools will have drive-thru and walk-up stations that follow guidelines set by California Governor Gavin Newsom, according to the district.

The district says the students must be present in order to pick up these meals and all meals must be eaten off-site. They will also be providing remote transportation routes to outlying designated locations to ensure that students in southeast Tulare County have access to these meals.

