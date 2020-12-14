Porterville alternative care site reopens, accepting patients

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Porterville Alternative Care site reopened and is accepting COVID-19 patients, Tulare County Health and Human Services revealed Monday.
The facility will be accepting COVID-19 positive patients, in sub acuity or lower sub-acuity care.
The health department said the patients are those no longer in need of critical care but are not ready to be discharged home and still need some form of hospitalization.
This story will be updated.
