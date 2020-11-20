Fresno Police ‘will concentrate on their regular responsibilities’ following state curfew order, says city

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom to establish an overnight curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Office of Fresno Mayor Lee Brand says the city’s police will continue their regular responsibilities to serve and protect residents.

The statement also encourages Fresno residents to comply with the order.

“In light of the steep surge in positive cases we are currently experiencing, and as with other COVID-19 orders designed to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, the City of Fresno is asking our residents to voluntarily comply with the State’s limited stay-at-home directive. Our police department will concentrate on their regular responsibilities to serve and protect the people of Fresno.” City of Fresno