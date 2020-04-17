Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Pitbull launches new song to inspire during the pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitbull is looking to uplift his fans around the world with a new dance anthem.

The singer has released “I Believe That We Will Win” and says the proceeds will benefit a pair of charities working to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Grammy-winning singer says his inspiration for the song was fear and how people respond to it.

He says while fear leads some to run, he believes people will rise and do what’s needed to stay healthy and battle the coronavirus.  

He says he’s already seen that happen in Miami, where the city is quiet, people are finding ways to exercise and maintain social distancing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know