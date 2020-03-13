PG&E to temporarily prohibit service disconnections for non-payments

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced on Thursday that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not cut off customers for failing to pay their bill.

The company says this suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers and will remain in effect until further notice. PG&E will also offer payment plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19. 

Customers who visit local offices to pay bills and are sick or experiencing symptoms are being asked to use other payment options such as online or by phone at 1-877-704-8470.

“We recognize that this is a rapidly changing situation and an uncertain time for many of our customers. Our most important responsibility is the health and safety of our customers and employees. We also want to provide some relief from the stress and financial challenges many are facing during this worldwide, public health crisis,” said Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona.

“We understand that many of our customers may experience a personal financial strain due to the slowdown in the economy related to the pandemic.”

The company says they are committed to continuing to address customer service needs and does not expect any disruption in gas or electric service.

