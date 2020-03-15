Peoples Church to move all gatherings online to help limit spread of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Peoples Church to move all gatherings online on Sunday to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The church will provide online live streaming at peopleschurch.org/live, Facebook live and youtube at three different times:

9:15 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

12:30 p.m.



The church says to check the Peoples Church website and social media for new updates.

