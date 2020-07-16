Patterson, salon owners call for outdoor beauty & barber services

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Assemblyman Jim Patterson and the Professional Beauty Federation of California will call on Governor Gavin Newsom to allow outdoor barber and salon services Thursday.

Currently, Section 7317 of the Business and Professions Code forces all barbering, cosmetology, and electrology services to be performed indoors. Patterson and the Professional Beauty Federation of California will ask for a temporary waiver of the restriction.

The conference will begin at 11 a.m.

