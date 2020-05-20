Patients in the Valley could soon get hospital care from home

Breaking News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Patients living in the south Valley, could soon get hospital care from the comfort of their homes.

Adventist Health is taking telemedicine to a new level, rolling out the hospital-at-home model. We spoke to a doctor about how it all works.

