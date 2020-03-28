COVID-19 Information

Patient identified from COVID-19 death reported in Madera County

Coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera Sheriff-Coroners Office released the name of the patient whose death was related to COVID-19 on Friday.

RELATED: COVID-19 death reported in Madera County – first in the Central Valley

The victim was identified as 66-year-old, Jose Luis Sanchez Barriga from Madera.

Health officials say his cause of death is as follows:

  • Acute cardio pulmonary arrest (mins)
  • Bilateral pneumonia (days)
  • COVID-19 (weeks)

Other significant conditions: Renal failure

