Patient identified from COVID-19 death reported in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera Sheriff-Coroners Office released the name of the patient whose death was related to COVID-19 on Friday.
The victim was identified as 66-year-old, Jose Luis Sanchez Barriga from Madera.
Health officials say his cause of death is as follows:
- Acute cardio pulmonary arrest (mins)
- Bilateral pneumonia (days)
- COVID-19 (weeks)
Other significant conditions: Renal failure
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
