Parents die of COVID-19 three weeks apart; family pleas for a proper burial as delays continue

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Many families have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus – some have lost several. Getting closure has been difficult with burial delays and funeral costs hard to afford during a pandemic.

Antonio Castro lost both of his parents to the coronavirus in a three-week span. His brother started a GoFundMe to try and raise money to try and cover funeral costs.

At the federal level, FEMA was given $2 billion to assist families to cover the costs of COVID-related funerals. Details on that help are expected to be released sometime later this year.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 appropriates $2 billion to FEMA to provide financial assistance to individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses at a 100% federal cost. This includes eligible funeral expenses that were incurred between January 20, 2020 and December 31, 2020, but does not include funeral expenses incurred in 2021. FEMA is working quickly to finalize an implementation plan and interim policy to support the delivery of funeral assistance to eligible citizens. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Meanwhile, families are grief stricken and awaiting proper burials.

“My mom,” Castro said. “Not having my best friend, it’s the most difficult, difficult thing. Like I have two daughters and have to explain to my daughter, Abuela is an angel.”

Antonio Castro of Fresno describes his mother and step-father as symbols of family, love, and strength.

“They’ve been together 27 years.”

Antonio’s parents contracted COVID-19 last year. His step-father died on Dec. 28; His mother passed on Jan. 22.

“I started praying and I was like God, just honor my mom’s faith, and if you’re going to call her to your kingdom, accept her,” Castro cried.

Castro is grief-stricken from the sudden death of his parents just three weeks apart. He is left with pictures, memories, and a persistent struggle to find closure as there’s still been no burial.

“I think a lot of our closure as a family and friends and loved ones, that’s going to be our closure because we can’t go put flowers down for them,” Castro said.

Castro sent us some of the funeral quotes he’s received. One of them is $12,591 – and that’s for only one parent.

“It’s hard,” Castro said.

In the second stimulus plan, $2 billion was allocated for funeral costs. That money is going to FEMA, which is working to implement a plan to deliver that assistance.

Meanwhile, the healing process remains on pause as families, like Castro’s, are waiting for a proper funeral and final goodbye.

“My mom is my superhero, my idol, that’s my first love,” Castro said in tears. “That’s my mom. Not having my best friend is super hard.