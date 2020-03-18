Pandemic precautions: How Fresno’s first responders stay safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – While some businesses have had to close in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders are still on the front lines.

“Fires don’t stop, people having vehicle accidents and other injuries, they don’t stop, so we have to have a robust workforce that can come to work,” Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis said.

At firehouses across the city, Donis said they’re practicing social distancing. When they’re called to emergencies, they ask residents if they’ve been coughing, have a fever or if they’ve traveled abroad.

“That’s very important information that they share when we arrive at the door, that lowers the concern from the COVID-19,” Donis said.

The Fresno Police Department is also taking steps to decrease the risk of transmission.

They have a list of people who are being monitored by the Department of Public Health, so if they have to respond they go in ready.

Donis said residents should know that when her department gets a call, fire trucks will roll.

“It’s important that people know that they can call 9-1-1,” she said. “We’re going to respond, we also want to make sure that our firefighters and police officers are safe and we take all the precautions we can to keep our workforce available.”

Donis added that she asks the community to not bring their children to fire stations while they’re off from school as that could increase the risk of transmission.

