‘Pandemic fatigue is going to claim lives’: Health department gives advice for a safe Thanksgiving

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Just as the holidays are getting underway, the Central Valley is seeing another surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Pandemic fatigue is going to claim lives, and that’s really important for us to internalize and remember,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer.

Vohra said they’re seeing COVID-19 spreading at an increased rate and announced nearly 300 new cases Tuesday.

“If that seems higher than what we were used to it sure is. That’s because we are experiencing a surge,” Vohra said.

He said people may be getting tired of taking mitigation measures seriously, referencing Halloween get-togethers, while pushing for stricter adherence to guidance moving forward.

For Thanksgiving, the county asks people to limit gatherings to three households, keep it less than two hours, and take it outside if they can. Better yet, skip them altogether.

“What we’ll do is Facetime or do a Zoom type deal try to at least still be together. Not physically but still in some type of way,” Raphael Herrera said.

“Stay home. It’s unfortunate you know? Holiday season is a great time for families to get together but as an American, I feel like we have a responsibility to keep each other safe,” another man said.

Health officials are hoping the holiday season will be one of the final tests, before a vaccine arrives.

“Our call to action to the community and everyone in our community is to do everything that we can right now to implement those best practices that we’ve been talking about for the last 8 months,” David Pomaville the director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health said.

As numbers continue to climb, one thing health officials said is they do think hospitals are better prepared to handle a second surge than they were the first time around.