Over a hundred COVID-19 cases at Avenal State Prison have been reported

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Department of Public Health reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 at Avenal State Prison on Sunday afternoon.

The outbreak at the prison was confirmed on Wednesday by the department.

“Avenal State Prison is currently testing as many inmates and staff as possible with assistance of the Kings County Public Health team and resources from the CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) COVID-19 response teams. We are following isolation and quarantine guidance from public health experts to help curtail the potential spread of the virus. Health care staff conduct screenings multiple times daily to quickly identify anyone with new

symptoms,” CDCR Press Secretary Dana Simas said.

The drastic increase in positive cases at the prison is due to an increase of

testing.

There are a total of 197 cases at Avenal State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

