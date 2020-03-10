Over 60 valley residents in coronavirus self-quarantine

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Hospitals in the Central Valley are getting ready to receive patients confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus after two were confirmed over the weekend. The positive cases of COVID-19 both stemmed from the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Terrance McGovern with Madera Community Hospital said they were notified ahead of time of the possible case.

“A couple that was on a cruise ship that one of the patients was having some symptoms of COVID-19,” said McGovern.

Health departments up and down the Central Valley are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by keeping the potential cases at home in self-quarantine.

Rais Vohra with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said numerous people tested positive for COVID-19 who were on the cruise ship.

“This was a gentleman who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship and we were notified that this cruise ship was associated with the COVID-19 infections,” said Vohra.

Leticia Berber, Health Educator with Fresno County Department of Public Health, said they are preparing for more positive COVID-19 cases.

“We are waiting for the first confirmed community-acquired case,” said Berber. “We are preparing where is this case going to end up. In the schools? In the hospitals? We are preparing in different scenarios.”

Berber said as of right now they are monitoring more than 50 potential COVID-19 cases within Fresno County. These people are self quarantined inside of their homes or place of residence and checking in with the health department daily.

“We are receiving calls, we are inundated with calls, which I understand this is the public concern and we are taking care of that,” said Berber.

Sara Bosse with the Madera County Department of Public Health said they are still treating their one positive case, along with five other potential cases.

“All of them are from known sources so they are not a threat in terms of community transmission at this point,” said Bosse.

In other parts of the Central Valley, Tulare County is currently monitoring five potential COVID-19 cases, Kings County is monitoring one potential case, and Merced County is not monitoring any cases.

