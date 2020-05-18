Over 180 people exposed to virus at California church

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Health officials say more than 180 people in a rural Northern California county have been asked to self-quarantine after they were exposed to the coronavirus during a Mother’s Day church service.
Butte County Public Health says the service was attended by an infected person who is now self-isolating.
Officials say they have contacted those who attended the service and given them instructions to self-quarantine.
All of them will be tested. Pastor Mike Jacobsen of Palermo Bible Family Church said Sunday during a virtual church service on Facebook that the infected person had no symptoms when they attended the service.
