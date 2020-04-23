Ovation for Fresno workers at front lines of COVID-19 pandemic planned for May 1

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — People across Fresno are invited to participate in an ovation for workers at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic planned for May 1.

The plan is for people to step outside their front doors at 7 p.m. for about five minutes to make noise for our health care workers, first responders, farmworkers, grocery workers, public transit workers, sanitation workers, all workers providing essential services and any others who are helping in the city of Fresno’s response to COVID-19, said Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and Council Vice President Paul Caprioglio in a joint statement.

The planned ovation echoes other public acts of gratitude seen for workers in New York City, Los Angeles and other parts of the world amid a pandemic that has sickened and killed thousands.

“Our city of Fresno front line workers are heroes and they deserve to know they have supporters all around them,” Soria and Caprioglio said in their statement. “We ask that you please cheer respectfully while also practicing social distancing guidelines.”

