Outdoor mask mandate lifted by Visalia Unified

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The outdoor mask mandate brought in by Visalia Unified School District last week has been lifted following a decision by the Board of Trustees.

The mandate to wear masks both indoors and outdoors was announced on Aug. 17. The indoor mask mandate has not been lifted.

Although masks are no longer mandated, Visalia Unified officials add that the state recommendations say masks are one of the most effective and simplest means of preventing in-school transmission of COVID-19 infections.