‘Our job is to be responsible’; Fresno Unified’s Superintendent urges calm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Superintendent of Fresno Unified is urging students as well as their parents and guardians, to remain calm following the ‘shelter in place’ order issued by the City of Fresno.

“Our job is to be responsible and do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

In a video message posted Wednesday afternoon, Nelson told viewers that everyone’s role during the pandemic is to be courteous and be calm. Fresno Unified continues to provide food to its students. On Tuesday, 14,400 meals were served.

“Please, take only what you need,” asked Nelson. “Do not panic and stockpile our food that is meant to feed our children in need. We’re not going to ask questions and we’re going to give you what you need.”

Nelson promised that he will keep people up to date with the latest developments while Fresno Unified staff continue to figure out what happens next.

