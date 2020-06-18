One new virus death, 123 new cases reported in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One COVID-19 related death was reported Thursday in Tulare County while new cases of the virus jumped by 123, totaling over 3,000, according to health officials.

The county’s total case count now stands at 3,004 as the death toll rises to 107.

Simultaneously, officials report that 154 people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 2,236. Tulare County’s active total number is 661.

Total cases include 40 travel-related, 1,427 as a result of person to person contact, and 1,461 that are unknown or under investigation.

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

