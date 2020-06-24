One new COVID-19 death reported in Kings County

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One new COVID-19 related death was reported in Kings County Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the victim’s exposure to the virus was determined to be from close contact to a confirmed case. The patient was between the age of 18 and 49 years old.

The update pushes the overall number of deaths in the county to 20.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of COVID-19 cases is up 28, bringing the total in the county to 2,186. The number of recoveries is up to 1,324.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

