One new case of COVID-19 in Tulare County, total up to 12

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Tulare County on Saturday bringing the total cases to 12, according to the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.

The TCHHSA website says out of the 12 cases six of them were travelers, two were person to person/contact and four are under investigation.

6 – Travelers

2 – Person to Person/Contact

4 – Unknown/Under Investigation

No other information was available.

COVID-19 resource links:

