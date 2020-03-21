COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

One new case of COVID-19 in Tulare County, total up to 12

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Tulare County on Saturday bringing the total cases to 12, according to the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.

The TCHHSA website says out of the 12 cases six of them were travelers, two were person to person/contact and four are under investigation.

       6 – Travelers
       2 – Person to Person/Contact
       4 – Unknown/Under Investigation

No other information was available.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know