One new case of COVID-19 in Tulare County, total up to 12

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Tulare County on Saturday bringing the total cases to 12, according to the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.
The TCHHSA website says out of the 12 cases six of them were travelers, two were person to person/contact and four are under investigation.
6 – Travelers
2 – Person to Person/Contact
4 – Unknown/Under Investigation
No other information was available.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
