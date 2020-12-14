Officials report Valley ICU capacity rose to 1.5%, remains lowest in state

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — ICU capacity at Valley hospitals rose to 1.5% Saturday, according to the latest figures released by the California Department of Public Health.
The latest figure comes after ICU capacity was at 0% on Friday.
Officials say regions must remain under the stay-at-home order for at least three weeks and will be eligible to exit the order only if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.
Current available ICU capacity by region:
- Bay Area: 16.7%
- Greater Sacramento Region: 15.1%
- Northern California: 29.0%
- San Joaquin Valley: 1.5%
- Southern California: 4.2%
Click map to see current ICU bed availability:
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
