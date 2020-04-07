NYC coronavirus deaths outnumber 9/11 toll at ground zero

NEW YORK (AP) — More people have now died from the coronavirus in New York City than perished in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.
At least 3,202 people have been killed in the city by the virus, according to a new count released by city health officials Tuesday.
The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city. A total of 2,977 were killed nationwide when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The coronavirus death toll has mounted over the course of just a few weeks. The city recorded its first on March 13, less than two weeks after confirming its first infection.
