Northeastern states in US to form supply chain

People receive protective masks and bandannas as they are handed out in Prospect Park as face coverings become mandatory in many establishments on May 03, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. People The NYC Parks Department are distributing 100,000 free cloth masks at parks across the city. Face masks will continue to be distributed in the weeks ahead as New York continues to be the global center of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — After working with neighboring states on coronavirus-related closing and reopening plans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that New York will join with states from Massachusetts to Delaware to create a regional supply chain for masks, gowns, ventilators, testing supplies and other equipment vital to fighting the disease.

The states are joining together after months of dealing separately with what Cuomo said was a “totally inefficient and ineffective” purchasing process that pitted all 50 states against each other, as well as the federal government and other entities, driving up prices as supplies dried up.

New York buys about $2 billion worth of medical equipment supplies per year, Cuomo said. The other states joining the consortium together spend about $5 billion per year. Working together, they’ll have stronger purchasing power and improve their clout with global suppliers, Cuomo said.

“It will make us more competitive in the international marketplace and I believe it will save taxpayers money,” Cuomo said. “I also believe it will actually help us get the equipment, because we have trouble still getting the equipment.”

The other states in the consortium are Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. One goal, the states’ governors said, is to find suppliers within the region, instead of relying on swamped manufacturers in China and other faraway places.

