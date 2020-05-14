North American pole vault championship event canceled at Old Town Clovis due to pandemic

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 2020 North American Pole Vault Championship at Old Town Clovis has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Twitter post by Old Town Clovis on Thursday afternoon, officials say the event has been canceled after 25 years of bringing thousands of viewers and fans to see some of the nation’s greatest pole vaulters.

Officials say their biggest concerns is the well being of the athletes, coaches, sponsors, and the thousands of fans.

The event was suppose to take place on July 24.

