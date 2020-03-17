Nordstrom and other retailers to close stores due to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Seattle based clothing retailer Nordstrom announced Monday it will close all of its stores in the United States and Canada for two weeks amid continuing concern regards COVID-19.

The closure comes into force tomorrow and includes the Nordstrom Rack outlet in Fresno. However, the retailer’s online presence will remain active.

In a message to customers, Nordstrom says its focus is on the health and safety of its employees, customers, and communities.

“We realize the impact a closure can have on our store employees, and this is not a decision we made lightly. We want to take care of them as best we can and will be providing them with pay and benefits during this two-week period.”

The move comes as national clothing and home goods retailer Anthropologie temporarily shut down all of its stores nationwide, including its location in Fresno’s Fig Garden Village.

The closure will continue through at least Mar. 28 and its employees will continue to be paid.

Also, local clothing retailer Revival 23 notified customers on social media it is temporarily closing all of its locations and is urging customers to purchase on-line.

Three locations impacted are Fresno, Kingsburg and Old Town Clovis.

