No Valley counties moved coronavirus tiers this week, state says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — No Central Valley counties moved coronavirus tiers on Tuesday, according to numbers released by the state.

Four counties had the potential to move tiers, but none of them did.

There was a risk of Fresno and Merced counties moving back to the “Purple Tier” — the state’s most restrictive coronavirus tier, but both counties showed improved numbers and stayed in the “Red Tier” — or “Substantial Risk” tier.

Many had hoped Madera County would move to the Red Tier and that Kings County would move to the “Orange Tier,” but both stayed put.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to have press conference at noon.

For the full map of tiers, go to the state’s COVID-19 website.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com