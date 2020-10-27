No Valley counties moved coronavirus tiers this week, state says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — No Central Valley counties moved coronavirus tiers on Tuesday, according to numbers released by the state.

Four counties had the potential to move tiers, but none of them did.

There was a risk of Fresno and Merced counties moving back to the “Purple Tier” — the state’s most restrictive coronavirus tier, but both counties showed improved numbers and stayed in the “Red Tier” — or “Substantial Risk” tier.

Many had hoped Madera County would move to the Red Tier and that Kings County would move to the “Orange Tier,” but both stayed put.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to have press conference at noon.

For the full map of tiers, go to the state’s COVID-19 website.

