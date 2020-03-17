No more dine-in at Fresno restaurants as City Manager moves to curb spread of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Manager Wilma Quan signed an executive order Tuesday ordering a ban on restaurant dine-in.

In addition to the closure of all bars, nightclubs, breweries, and lounges, the City of Fresno is limiting all local restaurants to food delivery and takeout only.

Violations will be punishable as a misdemeanor upon conviction of a fine and possible imprisonment.

City officials ask owners and managers of bars and restaurants to work with the city to ensure compliance and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Copies of the executive orders are attached and will be posted on the City of Fresno website, as well as the latest information on services and events, at www.fresno.gov.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

