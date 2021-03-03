No football or water polo at Visalia Unified this spring sports season

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Softball, baseball, and soccer will be added to the competitive sports spring season at Visalia Unified, following their eligibility to resume following rulings by state and county health departments.

However, Wednesday’s announcement revealed that the Visalia Unified School District will not be continuing football and water polo in the spring season.

“After consultation with high school administrators and in the spirit of equity to all spring sports and a strong commitment to student safety, we have determined that football and water polo will not compete this spring,” said Superintendent of Visalia Unified School District Dr. Tamara Ravalín.

Changes announced by state and Tulare County health departments on Tuesday mean softball, baseball, and soccer are allowed to restart at Visalia Unified. Cross-country, diving, golf, swimming, and track and field competitions will also continue.