Newsom: Stay-at-home order extension “likely” for San Joaquin Valley region

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Newsom announced on Monday that extension of the regional stay-at-home order would “likely be the case.”

The regional stay-at-home order was announced Dec. 3 and scheduled to last three weeks after ICU capacity in a region dropped below 15%. The “San Joaquin Valley” region was listed at 0% ICU capacity on Monday.

Newsom said an official announcement on extension of the stay-at-home order is expected tomorrow.