Newsom: 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — State health officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom provided a public briefing Thursday on California’s response to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed a possible first case of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in Northern California in the general public.

There are 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in California.

Newsom said the state will also receive more coronavirus testing kits from the CDC.

At this time, the California Department of Public Health says the risk to the general population in California for coronavirus is low.

Public health officials are urging anyone who thinks they may have coronavirus symptoms to consider using telehealth services before going to the emergency room or doctor’s office to keep the rest of the public safe.

Newsom said the latest case that occurred in Solano County “is not surprising.”

The governor added that California is identifying new areas to bring in those people possibly at risk for coronavirus for quarantine and testing.

No specific locations were released, but Newsom did say “all across the state.”

Newsom said at this time he does not feel the need to call a state for emergency for the state of California due to the coronavirus.

