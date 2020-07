SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County has been added to the state’s “monitor list.” The state is now asking those counties to close indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums, and card rooms.

Bars are being told to cease all operations.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates in some CA counties.



CA is now asking Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey & San Diego to close indoor operations for:



-Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms



Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 6, 2020

