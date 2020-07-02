Newsom provides update on the state’s response to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update Thursday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 P.M.
by: Justin WalkerPosted: / Updated:
SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update Thursday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 P.M.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com