Newsom moves to protect homeowners and renters amid COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday night to protect renters and homeowners impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The order includes halting evictions, slowing foreclosures and protecting people against utility shut-offs.

This comes after concerns regard wage loss and layoffs, making it difficult to pay rent, mortgages and utility bills.

Protections are in place through May 31 unless stated otherwise.

“People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” Newsom said. “Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices, but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties take up this authority to protect Californians.”

However, the order states renters won’t be relieved of their obligation to pay rent. The order also does not refrain the landlords’ ability to recover rent that is due.

Bank foreclosures are requested to be halted during the same duration.

The Governor has asked utility providers to monitor services to make sure utilities do not go interrupted, such as gas, electric, sewer, water, internet, and phone services.

In addition, the Department of Motor Vehicles will waive enforcement of expired licenses and registration fees for 60 days in order to alleviate the number of people at the DMV to promote social distancing.

