Newsom: Hair salons, barbershops to close if regional ICU capacity drops below 15%

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new regional “stay-at-home” order for some California counties.
Regions where ICU capacity at local medical centers falls below 15% will receive a three-week stay at home order.
Sectors closed during the stay-at-home order include:
- Bars
- Wineries
- Personal Services
- Hair Salons / Barber Shops
Sectors that will remain open include:
- Schools that have received a waiver
- Critical infrastructure
- Retail (20% capacity to reduce exposure)
- Restaurant (take-out and delivery)
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, the stay-at-home order “prohibits private gatherings of any size, closes sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail, and requires 100% masking and physical distancing in all others.”
