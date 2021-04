SAN FRANCISCO — California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to hold a news conference Tuesday to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The state is on track to have administered 20 million vaccines according to the Governor’s office, including 4 million doses in “the hardest-hit communities.”

Governor Newsom will also be discussing the state’s plan to “fully and safely reopen.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 p.m.