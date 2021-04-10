New vaccination site opens in Atwater

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A new vaccination site has opened in Atwater.

The site is located at the Atwater Community Center at 760 E. Bellevue Road.

Officials say they can vaccinate 400 people a day. Registration for an appointment at the OptumServe site is available through My Turn. No walk-ins will be accepted.

“Having a reliable vaccination resource in a centralized location such as Atwater is a major win for the community,” said Chairman Daron McDaniel of the Merced County Board of Supervisors. “The Board has pushed hard for a more equitable share of vaccine doses from the State, and we’re encouraged to see those efforts paying dividends.”