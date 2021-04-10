New vaccination site opens in Atwater

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A new vaccination site has opened in Atwater.
The site is located at the Atwater Community Center at 760 E. Bellevue Road.
Officials say they can vaccinate 400 people a day. Registration for an appointment at the OptumServe site is available through My Turn. No walk-ins will be accepted.
“Having a reliable vaccination resource in a centralized location such as Atwater is a major win for the community,” said Chairman Daron McDaniel of the Merced County Board of Supervisors. “The Board has pushed hard for a more equitable share of vaccine doses from the State, and we’re encouraged to see those efforts paying dividends.”