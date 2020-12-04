New stay-at-home order may be days away, says Newsom

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Central Valley businesses braced as Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that another stay-at-home order may be days away.

Chuck Van Fleet, the owner of Vino Grille and Spirits and the president of the Fresno chapter of the California Restaurant Association said he thought this was coming, but did not know when or all the details.

“Hearing it is a little bit of a shock. We are in a bad situation as it is. Our employees are looking at having to be laid off,” he said Thursday.

Indoor dining is already off the table for Fresno County restaurants, but if the new mandate is triggered outdoor dining will also be scrapped. Take out and delivery will be the only options.

Van Fleet said the industry feels targeted.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig agreed, saying he does not support the governor singling out certain businesses.

“He’s specifically identifying different sectors and I have not seen any data showing that these sectors that he wants to close down are driving the numbers up,” he said.

Newsom said the new order is based on the need to bend the curve and stop people from gathering with others outside their household.

He said there is a “light at the end of the tunnel,” saying he believes this is the final surge before a vaccine is distributed.

“We do not anticipate having to do this once again, but we really all need to step up. We need to meet this moment head on,” he said.

But Van Fleet said for many any bright spot on the horizon may be out of reach.

“We’re going to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in banquet business. You’re going to lose New Years business and some people will just shut down the first of the year. People just don’t have that much of a fight left in them after the last 8 to 9 months,” he said.

Newsom said he anticipates the valley will trigger the stay at home order within the next day or two at the earliest and week or so at the latest.