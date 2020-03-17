New rules from Fresno County Clerk’s office in response to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Marriage license applicants are among the groups impacted by the changes at Fresno County Clerk’s office, in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The County Clerk’s office put in place the following measures in response to COVID-19:

Marriage license applicants will be limited to the couple only

Effective March 17, wedding ceremonies will be suspended until further notice.

It is strongly recommended that fictitious business name filings be submitted via U.S. mail only.

Customers are strongly encouraged to maintain appropriate social distancing while visiting our office

Customers without time-sensitive business with the County Clerk’s office should consider postponing their visit

For more information, please visit http://votefresnocounty.com/ or call (559) 600-2575.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

