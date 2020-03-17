New rules from Fresno County Clerk’s office in response to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
County of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Marriage license applicants are among the groups impacted by the changes at Fresno County Clerk’s office, in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The County Clerk’s office put in place the following measures in response to COVID-19:

  • Marriage license applicants will be limited to the couple only
  • Effective March 17, wedding ceremonies will be suspended until further notice.
  • It is strongly recommended that fictitious business name filings be submitted via U.S. mail only.
  • Customers are strongly encouraged to maintain appropriate social distancing while visiting our office
  • Customers without time-sensitive business with the County Clerk’s office should consider postponing their visit

For more information, please visit http://votefresnocounty.com/ or call (559) 600-2575.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know