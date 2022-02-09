New monoclonal antibody COVID treatment will soon be available in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A new option will be available for people not able to be vaccinated due to health reasons.

Experts at UCSF Fresno say they will begin to administer monoclonal antibody treatments next week. The treatments work for those who are not covid -19 positive and work as a preventative measure against the virus.

“It’s not for the general public, its specifically for patients who are immunocompromised, 12 and up, or those who can’t get the vaccine,” dr. Kenny Banh said.

According to the Fresno County health departments website, monoclonal antibody treatments mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses.

“There are a few treatments that are out there, there is a monoclonal antibody called Evusell that’s very helpful for those who are immunocompromised or those who are most vulnerable to covid,” dr. John Zweifler said.

However, experts say, the best option is still getting vaccinated.

“I hesitate to call it as an alternative in the sense of it was first here, because I feel the vaccine is still the best option but for those who are not able to get the vaccine it’s a good secondary option,” Dr. Banh said.