New Mexico blocks roads into Gallup as virus cases surge

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP/Albuquerque Journal) — The governor of New Mexico invoked the state’s Riot Control Act as she sealed off all roads into the city of Gallup to help control a surging coronavirus outbreak in the former trading post on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday also announced a ban on nonessential outings and required businesses to close from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the city of about 70,000 people along Interstate 40.

Infection rates in Gallup and surrounding McKinley County make it one of the worst U.S. hotspots for the pandemic as patients overwhelm intensive care facilities.

Lujan Grisham said physical distancing is not being maintained.

