New Mexico blocks roads into Gallup as virus cases surge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP/Albuquerque Journal) — The governor of New Mexico invoked the state’s Riot Control Act as she sealed off all roads into the city of Gallup to help control a surging coronavirus outbreak in the former trading post on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday also announced a ban on nonessential outings and required businesses to close from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the city of about 70,000 people along Interstate 40.
Infection rates in Gallup and surrounding McKinley County make it one of the worst U.S. hotspots for the pandemic as patients overwhelm intensive care facilities.
Lujan Grisham said physical distancing is not being maintained.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.